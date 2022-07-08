Our Staff Reporter

DC Barkhan pays surprise visit to DHQ Hospital

QUETTA – Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdullah Khoso paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Barkhan and checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff on Thursday.

On the occasion, he was informed that DHQ  Barkhan had been upgraded in 2018 from RHC but it was not made fully functional yet. There was a severe shortage of doctors and staff and posting of new doctors and staff was urgently required. The DC visited all the departments of the hospital, and said that the health sector was very important and providing public health services to the people was the first priority of the present government.  He directed paramedical staff including doctors that they should ensure their attendance on duty time, otherwise action would be taken against them. He also said that he would appeal to the health department to recruit more medical staff including doctors for provision of quality health facilities to people in the area.

 

 

