News Desk

ECP condemns allegations leveled by Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday condemned ‘baseless allegations’ being levelled by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In a message from its Twitter handle, the ECP said that no institution could be declared a traitor if people starts labeling them as traitors.

“We want to clarify that the election commission will not be provoked or pressurized and will continue to make decisions as per the constitution and law,” the ECP said.

 

On Thursday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan alleged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) working with Hamza to ensure the victory of turncoats in the Punjab by-elections.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering in Sheikhupura, Imran Khan claimed ECP is biased and working with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

“Hamza Kukri listen, do whatever you want but turncoats cannot win the by-elections,” he was quoted as saying. He said the nation has rejected ‘imported government’.  

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Renowned poet, religious scholar Mushtaq Kashmiri passes away in Srinagar

National

President terms Shinzo Abe’s death ‘a great loss’

National

Patriotic people regarded as traitors in line with Bushra Bibi’s vision: Marriyum

National

Hamza Shahbaz will be sent packing after by-polls results: Imran Khan

National

Will retake mandate from PML-N in by-elections: Pervaiz Elahi

National

Will retake mandate from PML-N in by-elections: Parvez Elahi

National

Have no fight with the neutrals, says Imran Khan

National

Punjab govt to operate 15 buses from Bhara Kahu to Murree during Eidul Adha

National

Two passengers sitting on roof die when train hits electric wires

Islamabad

Violation in voter list, registration of Punjab by-polls: Asad Umar

1 of 10,104

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More