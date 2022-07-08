ECP condemns allegations leveled by Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday condemned ‘baseless allegations’ being levelled by former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In a message from its Twitter handle, the ECP said that no institution could be declared a traitor if people starts labeling them as traitors.

“We want to clarify that the election commission will not be provoked or pressurized and will continue to make decisions as per the constitution and law,” the ECP said.

On Thursday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan alleged Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) working with Hamza to ensure the victory of turncoats in the Punjab by-elections.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering in Sheikhupura, Imran Khan claimed ECP is biased and working with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

“Hamza Kukri listen, do whatever you want but turncoats cannot win the by-elections,” he was quoted as saying. He said the nation has rejected ‘imported government’.