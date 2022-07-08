News Desk

ECP condemns Imran Khan’s allegations against CEC

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday condemned the allegations leveled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and ousted prime minister Imran Khan against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The Election Commission spokesperson said that declaring a “Fatwa” of treason does not make any institution a traitor.

The Election Commission will continue to make all its decisions as per the constitution and the law without any provocation and will not come under any pressure, said the spokesperson.

On the other hand, the Election Commission imposed a fine of Rs45,000 on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Salman Naeem for violating the code of conduct in Multan.

District Election Commissioner Multan Saleem Akhtar said that Salman Naeem has received a fine for breaking the regulations.

PML-N candidate Salman Naeem had headed the meeting at the government office. Salman Naeem attended the meeting of Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan.

