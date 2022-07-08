Joan RosenhauerSYED BARKAT MUJTABA

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

ISLAMABAD    –   The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday suspend­ed the Punjab Chief Min­ister Hamza Shehbaz’s Roshan Gharana Pro­gramme, initiated to pro­vide free electricity to poor households till July 17, the date of by-elec­tions in the province.

The bye-polls in 20 seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on 20 Punjab Assem­bly seats. The chief minister has recently announced free electricity for households consuming upto 100 units from July under the “Punjab Chief Minister Roshan Gha­rana Programme” with the claim to provide relief to poor segment of society. The ECP, with the argument of sus­pending development pro­grammes during the by-polls days, suspended it till the date of polls. The commis­sion had earlier issued a no­tice to the provincial chief ex­ecutive, seeking his reply for his alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct. A three-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikan­der Sultan Raja, heard the matter and decided to sus­pend the initiative till July 17. The CM’s council Khalid Ish­aq, submitted his response to the commission yester­day and informed them that the programme did not cov­er the constituencies where the by-elections would be held. The programme was a part of the provincial bud­get announced last month, he argued. The ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani in a counter argument said when the chief minister made such announcements during an election campaign, it would be considered an attempt to influence the outcome of the by-polls. The chief elec­tion commissioner, in his re­marks, said that action would be taken for violation of the electoral code of conduct in accordance with the law. The programme will resume af­ter July 17.The public have expressed mixed reaction over the ECP decision direct­ing the Punjab government to suspend provision of free electricity to a certain catego­ry of consumers. The Nation spoke to citizens who might have benefitted from the gov­ernment’s subsidy on elec­tricity to know their reaction to the development.

