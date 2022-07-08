ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday suspended the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s Roshan Gharana Programme, initiated to provide free electricity to poor households till July 17, the date of by-elections in the province.
The bye-polls in 20 seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on 20 Punjab Assembly seats. The chief minister has recently announced free electricity for households consuming upto 100 units from July under the “Punjab Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme” with the claim to provide relief to poor segment of society. The ECP, with the argument of suspending development programmes during the by-polls days, suspended it till the date of polls. The commission had earlier issued a notice to the provincial chief executive, seeking his reply for his alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct. A three-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, heard the matter and decided to suspend the initiative till July 17. The CM’s council Khalid Ishaq, submitted his response to the commission yesterday and informed them that the programme did not cover the constituencies where the by-elections would be held. The programme was a part of the provincial budget announced last month, he argued. The ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani in a counter argument said when the chief minister made such announcements during an election campaign, it would be considered an attempt to influence the outcome of the by-polls. The chief election commissioner, in his remarks, said that action would be taken for violation of the electoral code of conduct in accordance with the law. The programme will resume after July 17.The public have expressed mixed reaction over the ECP decision directing the Punjab government to suspend provision of free electricity to a certain category of consumers. The Nation spoke to citizens who might have benefitted from the government’s subsidy on electricity to know their reaction to the development.