Eight bodies recovered from coal mine shifted to hospital

HYDERABAD – The bodies of eight of the nine miners trapped in the flood waters at a coal mine near Jhampir have been recovered while a search for one more was underway. According to the report, nine workers were trapped in the coal mine due to flood water. The bodies of 8 miners recovered in a rescue operation on Thursday were shifted to Jharak Hospital by Edhi ambulance. On the instructions of Saad Edhi, the bodies would be taken to Swat by Edhi Ambulance after completion of required legal proceedings.