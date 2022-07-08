APP

Eight bodies recovered from coal mine shifted to hospital

HYDERABAD – The bodies of eight of the nine miners trapped in the flood waters at a coal mine near Jhampir have been recovered while a search for one more was underway. According to the report, nine workers were trapped in the coal mine due to flood water. The bodies of 8 miners recovered in a rescue operation on Thursday were shifted to Jharak Hospital by Edhi ambulance. On the instructions of Saad Edhi, the bodies would be taken to Swat by Edhi Ambulance after completion of required legal proceedings.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Four booked for torturing PTI activist in Lahore’s PP-167

Islamabad

National Solar Policy to be announced on 1st August: PM

Islamabad

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 693 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

1 of 9,339

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More