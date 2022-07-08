Envoy advises Pakistan to focus on market, product diversification

LAHORE – The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will set up Indonesia Desk at the LCCI that will play an instrumental role to boost two way trade. This was stated by LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir while talking to the Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion. The ambassador said that both the countries are leader in Muslim countries as far as population is concerned. He said that there is a lot of potential to increase twoway trade. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry can play an instrumental role to boost mutual trade. He also called to promote “Islamic Economy” saying that trade between Islamic countries is very low. He invited Pakistani companies to participate in the trade show in Indonesia being held in October. He informed the participants that ban on palm oil export to Pakistan has been lifted. He said that Pakistan should focus on market and product diversification. The ambassador said that the business community of Pakistan should play its due role in promoting trade and investments in ASEAN countries such as Indonesia. He pointed out that there were ample opportunities for the Pakistani business community in the $1 trillion market of Indonesia. He stressed that the strengthening of bilateral trade and investment could benefit the business communities of both countries. “The two nations have immense potential for cooperation in diverse fields including tourism, trade, e-commerce, textile, automobile, pharmaceutical, herbal medicines, spices and defence,” he mentioned.

The envoy said that Indonesia had a rich culture of tourism and hospitality and its government wanted to fetch 10% of the annual national income from that sector alone but due to the ongoing Covid-19 wave, it was unable to achieve the objective. Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that a special “Indonesia Desk” will be established at LCCI. He said that both Pakistan and Indonesia are important members of OIC and share the responsibility of serving the Muslim community. Indonesia shares borders with important countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Australia and Papua New Guinea etc. He said that Indonesia comprises of more than 17,000 islands and is home to thousands of different flora and fauna, making it the country with the second highest level of biodiversity in the world after Brazil. Mian Nauman Kabir said that Pakistan and Indonesia stand proudly together as two of the largest Muslim populated countries of the world. Pakistan attaches great importance to its historic relations with Indonesia, the foundation of which was laid by Quaid-eAzam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and Mr. Soekarno – the well known Indonesian statesman, orator & nationalist who was the first President of Indonesia, serving from 1945 to 1967. He said of the view that these strong relations should be reflected in terms of trade between both countries with special emphasis on giving more space to Pakistan to increase its exports to Indonesia. Pakistan has unfavourable balance of trade with Indonesia and bilateral trade deficit has further widened in recent times.