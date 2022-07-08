EOC to remain operational during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR – Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be fully operational during Eid-ul-Azha vacations.

According to a press release, Director General (DG) PDMA Sharif Hussain has said that keeping in view the current situation of monsoon, the EOC of the authority will remain fully operational during Eid-ul-Azha vacation for the service, guidance and other provision of other facilities.

He said that keeping in view the possible monsoon rains all possible steps have been taken and staff has also been deployed while other staff has been directed to remain standby and will be available on phone call.

The DG PDMA said that the authority has deployed the representatives of quick response in 17 sensitive districts, which will remain in close contacts with the authority.

The sensitive districts include Nowshera, Swabi, Swat, Abbottabad, Charsadda, D I Khan, Shangla, Dir Upper, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower and Peshawar. A PDMA spokesman has urged tourists to take special precautionary measures during journey and adopt strategy according to weather situation. He said that the Control Room of PDMA is operational for 7/24.