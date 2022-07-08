Experts stress integrated, participatory approach towards achieving SDGs

ISLAMABAD – The experts on Thursday highlighting the important role of Voluntary National Review process towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals, stressed the importance of an integrated and participatory approach towards making of Voluntary National Review Report. The process adopted by the Planning Commission of Pakistan was inclusive and broad-based, however, the official VNR report did not reflect the progress on critical SDGs, which were related to basic social services, including education, human rights, women & gender rights, peace, democracy and accountability mechanisms, they said here at a Pre-HLPF CSOs Consultation session on VNR process and report, organized by AwazCDS-Pakistan and Malala Fund in Islamabad. Presented every year at the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), VNRs provide the opportunity for countries to share their individual experiences, including successes, challenges and lessons learned, with a view to accelerating SDG implementation.