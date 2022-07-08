Fawad claims Imran Khan’s pilot receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that “threat­ening calls” from “unknown numbers” should stop hours after PTI leaders claimed a pilot flying party chairman Im­ran Khan to his public rallies had received such threats.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to address dozens of public gatherings as part of the campaign for the by-elections in Punjab to be held on 17th.

Addressing a press confer­ence in Islamabad, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry alleged that “threatening calls” were being made, adding that Imran’s pi­lots were receiving calls from “unknown numbers”.

He also played a clip of the alleged call, holding his mo­bile phone close to the micro­phones on the table where he was sitting and termed the development as “unfortunate”.

In the clip Fawad played, a male voice can be heard ask­ing the receiver of the call to delete what is presumably a social media post.

“You will be picked up by 8pm tomorrow,” the unknown caller can be heard saying. Fawad re­iterated that this was “unfortu­nate” and expressed the hope that the relevant authorities would investigate this.

“There are only two big [se­curity] agencies,” he said and added that recently, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Ba­jwa and the “DGI” had issued orders for their institutions to stay away from “such matters”.

“I am hopeful these direc­tives will be implemented. If people from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are doing this, then I would urge their head to look at their institution,” he demanded. He alleged that calls from unknown numbers are made by two institutions.

The former information minister further said, “Fear doesn’t last forever,” adding that “Pakistan is not Burma”.

He noted that martial law had been imposed in the coun­try four times but had also sub­sequently ended. “If you think you can rule over Pakistan on the basis of power, this wouldn’t happen here. There will be re­taliation, the people will stand up,” he warned. Fawad said that holding early elections was the only way to rid the country of political instability.

Earlier in the day, Asad Umar claimed that the pilot flying Imran to his rallies was receiving phone calls and be­ing given threats. “How low will they sink,” he asked as he took to twitter.

In another tweet, he shared a poem by Martin Niemöller — a prominent Lutheran pastor in Germany who was outspo­ken against Adolf Hitler. “First they came for socialists. I did not speak. I was not a social­ist. Then they came for trade unionists. I did not speak. I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for Jews. I did not speak. I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill also made similar claims, saying “The pilot of the plane used dur­ing Imran’s rallies is receiv­ing threatening calls from unknown numbers.” “It seems that, in your eyes, there is no limit to the use of force,” he said. “You want to cross limits by using intimidation tactics but the nation is no longer afraid,” he said, adding that “everything that was unknown is now known.”

He further said that if Im­ran’s plane is damaged on the ground or in the air, then the nation should remember who is doing all this.

He said first private compa­nies were threatened over of­fering their planes. “Attempts were made to cancel our plans after planes were deliberately made to appear as though they were not fit to fly,” he said.