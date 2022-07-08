Anadolu

Former Arsenal, England midfielder Wilshere retires from football

Thirty-year-old former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere said on Friday he has retired from football.

“Today I am announcing my retirement from playing professional football,” Wilshere, who last played for Denmark’s Aarhus, said on Instagram.

“In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give,” he added.

Wilshere said he was through “an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments.”

The midfielder said he lived his dream, captaining Arsenal and playing for the English national team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He thanked his family, friends, teammates, coaches, and staff he worked with.

Wilshere began his career at Arsenal, playing for the Gunners’ youth and senior teams.

He also played for England’s Bolton Wanderers, Bournemouth, and West Ham United before his move to Denmark’s Aarhus in February.

He helped Arsenal win the 2014 and 2015 English FA Cups, as well as an English FA Community Shield in 2014.

Wilshere amassed 34 international caps for his native England.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Inter Milan renew contract with Samir Handanovic until 2023

Newspaper

Karunaratne, Kusal lead Sri Lanka’s fightback after Jayasuriya’s brilliant spell

Newspaper

PCF lauds CM Balochistan’s efforts for timely completion of cycling velodrome

Newspaper

Bismah confident of a good show in tri-series, CWG

Newspaper

Rybakina wins Wimbledon final, 1st Slam

Newspaper

Masood Rasool wins mas-wrestling trials

Newspaper

‘I don’t have any idea what Bazball is’: Brendon McCullum

Sports

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria joins Juventus on free transfer

Sports

Elena Rybakina defeats Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon final to win her 1st Grand Slam

Sports

Pakistan training session in Sri Lanka cancelled citing political tension

1 of 1,981

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More