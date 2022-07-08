News Desk

Hajj 2022: PM prays for Ummah’s unity, Pakistan’s prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the pilgrims of Hajj-e-Akbar and prayed for the blessings of Allah Almighty upon the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

In a message on Twitter, he appealed to the fortunate pilgrims performing the Hajj-e-Akbar to offer special prayers for the humanity and seek forgiveness from miseries.

PM Sharif said it was the blessed occasion to pray for the prosperity of mankind and its deliverance from epidemics and diseases.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the freedom of the occupied Palestine and Kashmir to save the oppressed people.

“May Allah Almighty bring Pakistan out of its debt situation with the blessings of Hajj-e-Akbar and grant us economic self-reliance,” he said.

He also urged the nation to offer special prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Renowned poet, religious scholar Mushtaq Kashmiri passes away in Srinagar

National

President terms Shinzo Abe’s death ‘a great loss’

National

Patriotic people regarded as traitors in line with Bushra Bibi’s vision: Marriyum

National

Hamza Shahbaz will be sent packing after by-polls results: Imran Khan

National

Will retake mandate from PML-N in by-elections: Pervaiz Elahi

National

Will retake mandate from PML-N in by-elections: Parvez Elahi

National

Have no fight with the neutrals, says Imran Khan

National

Punjab govt to operate 15 buses from Bhara Kahu to Murree during Eidul Adha

National

Two passengers sitting on roof die when train hits electric wires

Islamabad

Violation in voter list, registration of Punjab by-polls: Asad Umar

1 of 8,546

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More