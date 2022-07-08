Our Staff Reporter

Hamza announces remission in inmates’ punishment

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered giving remission of one month to prisoners detained in minor crimes in the prison of the province.

He took this decision on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The prisoners whose punishments were being remitted would be able to celebrate Eid with their families, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The chief minister said that prisons should become the reform houses. The main objective should be reforms of prisoners being brought in prisons for committing minor crimes, he added.

