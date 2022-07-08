Have no fight with the neutrals, says Imran Khan

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he has no fight with the neutral and government should detain him if it wants but he is not afraid of arrest.

Speaking with the senior journalists on Friday, he said that he has no fight with neutrals and asked why he would fight as this would only weaken the country.

“Free and fair elections would be the topic of discussion if talked to neutral,” he said and added he will never enter into an alliance with thieves.

The former PM said that sitting in opposition is way better than sitting with the PPP, adding that there is no backdoor communication through any external and internal force, those who destroyed the country s economy took NRO of Rs 1100 billion.

Imran Khan said that throughout his three and half year tenure of the PTI government, they had to face blackmailing from the coalition partners.

Apart from Usman Buzdar, the other candidates did not agree on each other s name as Chief Minister, the PTI chairman said adding that if he had made anyone other than Buzdar Punjab CM, there would be corruption in the province.

The PTI chairman said, “Aleem Khan and Pervez Elahi did not agree on each other s name as Chief Minister.”

Khan went on to say that the country would not emerge from the crisis without clean and transparent elections.