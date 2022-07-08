Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However more rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, north eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.