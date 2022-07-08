News Desk

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However more rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, north eastern Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Karachi twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore thirty-one, Peshawar thirty, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit twenty-two, Murree nineteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-five degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

 

