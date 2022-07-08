Our Staff Reporter

IG Islamabad emphasises need to enhance capacity of Security Division cops

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday emphasised the need to enhance the capacity of cops serving under Security Division to ensure the protection of VIPs. Refresher courses should be arranged on modern lines to improve the skills of duty personnel, the IG passed those instructions during his visit to police security division, here. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hassan Raza briefed the IG about the functioning of various departments of Security Division. Islamabad Police chief directed to further tighten security of Islamabad Red Zone and other important places in the city. He also instructed the DIG security to conduct ‘Police Darbar’ continuously to resolve the issues of force in swift manner. The police jawans are our asset so best ever facilities should be provided to them, the IG remarked. He asked the officers to keep the morale of the force high and take special measures for the welfare of policemen.

