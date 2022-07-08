IHC launches Justice Reforms Project

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday launched Justice Reforms Project with resolve of giving new concept of provision of justice in 21st century and restoration of public trust on judicial system. In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressed the participants while judges of IHC and the district courts, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Jahanzeb Khan and the bar representatives were also present there. The aim of this judicial reforms project is to bring reforms in judicial system by keeping in view the needs of 21st century so that people’s trust could be restored on judiciary. This project would focus on the reforms in the IHC and district courts of the capital. The project has three key objectives which include establishment of Islamabad Justice Delivery System comprising of modern technology which is active and harmonious to the requirements of future. Another objective of the system is to provide justice to the citizens of Islamabad through an effective delivery system. It also aimed at establishment of an effective judicial decision-making system based on data and information system. A steering committee would be constituted to monitor the project and Chief Justice of IHC, judges and other departments would be included in the committee. Addressing the ceremony, Justice Athar said that process of injustice began from the police stations and revenue offices and then, people pinned hope on judiciary. However, he remarked that justice is also not being provided in judiciary and its main reason is that justice perhaps never remained a priority of the state. The IHC Chief Justice said that district courts were established in shops and commercial areas and as a result, the rights of judges, lawyers and litigants were being violated. He further said that it is a matter of pleasure that the previous government laid the foundation of district courts complex on their request. Justice Athar stated that majority of people of this country could not approach the courts and it is also a fact that injustice also exists in the judiciary and a large number of population has no access to justice and this project has been launched to provide justice to the people who have no access to the high court. The IHC CJ said that there is no doubt that an effective judicial system is inevitable in the country. Justice Athar said that Justice Reforms Project would help to ensure provision of justice to the needy litigants in a certain time. In his address, the federal law minister congratulated the IHC Chief Justice for taking the step in right direction. He said that faults system could not be corrected till the concepts were not materialized in reality. Tarar said that the whole system was evolved to provide facilities to the litigants but practically, there is nothing on the ground. He further said that the time has changed and now, it is also the right of the litigants to provide them facilities. The federal minister also emphasized on reforms in criminal justice system and asked the bar representatives to look at the project with positive thinking. He further said that it is the mission to the Prime Minister to create ease in provision of justice.