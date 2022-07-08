Insaf Food Card to be issued in current month: Atif

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan on Thursday said Insaf Food Card that was announced by government for relief of people would be issued in current month.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss progress on Insaf Food Card Scheme, the minister said that the provincial government has allocated Rs28 billion for the scheme. He said that issuance of cards to one million families would start from current month.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Food Mushtaq Ahmad, Managing Director Khyber Bank and concerned officials.

Atif Khan said the government was making incessant efforts to help out deserving families. Directing expediting work on Insaf Food Card, he said it would prove to be a milestone achievement of government for welfare of masses.