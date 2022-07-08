Is the war coming?

The Russia-Ukraine war not only created a flashpoint for the world but also tore apart the narrative of a united Europe. As the war is prolonged; global powers are puzzled about the future, while many ask—if there will even be a future? The war, disrupting the supply chain and the demand-supply balance is hitting the entire globe. Either the countries are involved in the war or they are impacted indirectly by rising fuel and food costs. Amongst all the differences one finds consensus: Matters are going from bad to worse. The world has become a flash point and time is ticking. In case Russia gets hyper adventurous, the US helping Ukraine and its allies to the extent that Moscow sees it as a direct threat, or China throws caution to the winds, one should be ready for the ringing bells of WWIII.

A protracted war favours no one. With every passing day, the economic sanctions will be stressing the Russian economy and the consensus built in favour of Ukraine will start losing its zeal. Cracks will soon start becoming more evident. The French President has already mentioned that Moscow should not be humiliated. China, although advocating the end of the war, terms sanctions on Russia as illegal. Ukraine on the other hand has been able to maintain its sovereignty. The West, therefore, should re-calculate the cost of a protracted war and the gains it expects to have by making Ukraine a stalwart for the other states.

No matter how this war turns out—and as cynical as it sounds now—historians will say that Putin’s attack on Ukraine gave Europe the time it needed to recover so it could confront Russia and, further down the road, China,” said General Richard Barrons, a former commander of the UK’s Joint Forces Command. “Ukraine is paying a high price to buy us time.”

The current idea of Ukraine’s victory lies in scraping more territory, pushing Russia back to its pre-2014 position. However, putting aside the anger and following rationality one may ask the cost Ukraine has to pay for snatching those extra hectares back, let’s suppose, after fighting for the next five years. Limited victory for Ukraine lies in seizing the opportunity, while it can be rapidly focused on western funded reconstruction efforts, integrate itself into Europe, and enhance security while floating towards a democratic future. Reconstruction is an uphill task and takes decades and billions of dollars of funds. Every day of war exponentially increases the destruction in the country. Ukraine must try harder for a ceasefire before the world starts moving on.

Needless to say, it will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Ukrainian leadership after suffering so grievously at Putin’s hands; but will make Zelensky’s country retain independence and prosper into a European future. The US and Europe must encourage a pragmatic solution. The West must be willing to see Ukraine win outside the battlefield, in health, prosperity and democracy. If the war continues; friction between the US and regional powers i.e China and Russia will intensify. The US is closely monitoring China’s support for Moscow which can invite further world re-divisions into economic and geopolitical blocs.

While Ukraine has received phenomenal support it will not last forever. With time, the cost of war will be rising, destruction will be exponential and reconstruction will take ages. It’s high time the world leaders learn from the past, distant and recent, how wars have wreaked havoc on the lives of people. The League of Nations was formed after WWI ended, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was established after WWII ended. However, after WWIII, there will be no end! In a few minutes, missiles and nukes will be above London, Tokyo, Beijing, Moscow and Washington D.C.

Mars will then be the only abode left for humans!