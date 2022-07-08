Islamabad police bust auto-theft gang, seize 24 vehicles

Islamabad – The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of Islamabad police busted a notorious auto-theft gang by arresting three of its active members besides recovering 24 vehicles from their possession. SSP (Operations) Malik Jamil Zafar along with SSP Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi handed over the keys of recovered vehicles to the rightful owners during a ceremony here on Thursday. The AVLC, following directions of Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and on special orders of DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha has evolved a comprehensive strategy to bar car theft from capital and recover stolen vehicles. He said the AVLC under supervision of SSP Investigation Farhat Abbas Kazmi led by Inspector Liaquat Ali Malik carried out a raid and held three members of notorious gang. Twenty four stolen vehicles of different made were recovered from their possession, he said. He added the detained members of the dangerous car lifting gang were identified as Shahnawaz, Muhammad Ramzan alias jani and Muhammad Afzal alias nanha against whom cases were registered. The gang members were involved in lifting vehicles from the jurisdictions of police stations Kohsar, Golra, Ramna, Khanna, Sihala, Bani Gala, Margalla, Aabpara, I-Area, and Karachi Company. While briefing the media personnel, SSP Operations mentioned that the gang members used to roam in streets of posh sectors of capital to select the cars and later on pilfered the vehicles. He also informed the detained car lifters were habitual and sent to jail by police earlier as well. During initial investigations, the suspects confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas of Islamabad. The owners of the vehicles thanked and appreciated the efforts of Islamabad police.