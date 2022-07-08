JAVAID UR RAHMAN

John Kerry calls Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD    –   Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehm­an received a phone call yester­day from United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. During the phone call, Kerry congratulated Sher­ry Rehman on assumption of her office and expressed the desire to continue working together for tackling climate change issues.

The Federal Minister under­scored that Pakistan is consis­tently placed in the top ten ‘most vulnerable’ countries in the world impacted by climate change which has now become an ex­istential threat to the country. Rehman apprised Senator Kerry about Pakistan’s accelerated vul­nerability to the climate crisis, saying that despite producing less than one percent of GHG emis­sions Pakistan is now the ground zero of a global climate catastro­phe. The country is experienc­ing unprecedented heat waves, to critical glacial melt, draught one month and flooding in an­other. While high climate ambi­tion commitments are impor­tant, including NDCs that include an enormous energy transition, Pakistan is facing down the costs of global warming at 9.1 % of its GDP, which is the highest in the region as identified by a recent UN-ESCAP 2022 report.

