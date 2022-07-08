Our Staff Reporter

Junaid Khan, Sumbul Iqbal starrer ‘Chand Si Dulhan’ teaser out

ISLAMABAD – Versatile star Junaid Khan and the gorgeous Sumbul Iqbal have paired up to dazzle the audience in an upcoming Eid telefilm ‘Chand Si Dulhan’, of which first official trailer was unveiled recently.
Junaid, who is currently winning hearts with his mega hit song ‘Yadaan’, turned to Instagram and shared the gripping trailer of much-talked-about Eid release along with the caption “Coming soon” and the catchy trailer was instant eye-candy for the fans as well as celebs. Previously, the super hit duo shared pictures from the set of their much-awaited telefilm, revealing the names of their characters. “Pari and Sunny”, stated Sumbul along with their photos. In addition to Junaid Khan and Sumbal Iqbal, the star-studded cast includes Sadaf Aashan, Saima Qureshi and Samina Ahmed. Produced under the banner of TNI Production, the story is written by the lady with the golden pen Saba Hassan and directed under the vital direction of Furqan T. Siddiqui.

