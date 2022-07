KP govt forms Land Use and Building Control Authority

Peshawar – In a bid to protect the agricultural lands and prevent haphazard housing societies on agricultural lands, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established Land Use and Building Control Authority.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Land Use and Building Control Authority here, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to take concrete steps so as to make the newly established Land Use and Building Control Authority fully functional on war-footing. He said that the purpose for which authority was established be achieved at all costs.

Provincial minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur, Secretary Finance Ikramullah, Secretary Law Masaud Ahmad and other relevant senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting approved constitution of Provincial Land Use and Building Control Council under the Land Use and Building Control Authority Act. The Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to convene the first meeting of council in a couple of weeks.

The council will be headed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, concerned administrative secretaries and experts from private sector will be the members of council.

Land Use Council is mandated to provide policy framework and is the highest forum of approval of land use, master plans, and spatial plans in the province. Further, council will oversight as well as monitor and implement the policies and strategies.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also directed the authorities of Local Government Department to devise lease policy for acquiring lands on lease for establishment of markets and bus stands.