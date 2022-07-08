Our Staff Reporter

KP minister condemns arrest of journalist

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday strongly condemned unjustified arrest of senior journalist and anchor person Imran Riaz Khan, calling it the “insane act of fascism” and urged the federal government to refrain from such tactics.

In a statement, he claimed that Imran Riaz was arrested and being tortured only because he always supported the right things the true base of free journalism and true democracy. But unfortunately, he said, the “imported government is paving the way for fascism in the country by making false allegations against journalists and political leaders and constantly attacking journalism and democracy, which the nation will not allow at all.”

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

Islamabad

Pak tender for LNG cargoes gets no bid: Musaddik

Islamabad

Pak-Turkey fraternal ties unparalleled: PM

Lahore

LHC orders Bushra Bibi’s brother to join ACE inquiry

Islamabad

PTI has no future: Kundi

1 of 1,997

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More