KP minister condemns arrest of journalist

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday strongly condemned unjustified arrest of senior journalist and anchor person Imran Riaz Khan, calling it the “insane act of fascism” and urged the federal government to refrain from such tactics.

In a statement, he claimed that Imran Riaz was arrested and being tortured only because he always supported the right things the true base of free journalism and true democracy. But unfortunately, he said, the “imported government is paving the way for fascism in the country by making false allegations against journalists and political leaders and constantly attacking journalism and democracy, which the nation will not allow at all.”