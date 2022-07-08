LHC orders Bushra Bibi’s brother to join ACE inquiry

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered Ahmad Mujtaba, brother of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, to join the Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) Punjab inquiry into alleged occupation of government land. The court also turned down plea for suspending a summons re­quiring Ahmad Mujataba to appear before the ACE Punjab. However, the court stopped the ACE Punjab from taking coercive measures till the completion of the inquiry and directed Ahmad Mujtaba to appear before the investi­gation team on July 13. Justice Muhammad Shan Gul passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Ahmad Muj­taba challenging summons by the ACE Punjab. The petition­er’s counsel argued before the court that his client never re­mained a public office holder neither involved in any fraud. However, the ACE Punjab has summoned his client for investigation into alleged oc­cupation of government land. He pleaded with the court to set aside summons. However, the court observed that if the investigation resulted in favour of the petitioner then the complaint would end and if it resulted against him then the law would decide its own course. Subsequently, the court ordered Ahmad Mu­jtaba to join the inquiry. It is pertinent to mention that Mujtaba is accused of occu­pying the government land in Depalpur besides being accused of illegally leasing the government market’s land and seizing the state land through the chairman of the market.