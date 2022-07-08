Met Office predicts heavy rain in Karachi today

The Met Office has predicted the spell of heavy rain will continue in Karachi on Friday as the ongoing monsoon system will stay until July 09.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather in the city will remain partly cloudy and light to heavy showers are expected during the day.

“The current monsoon system will remain till July 09,” the Met Office said, adding that another spell will hit the city on July 11.

It said that the current temperature was recorded at 30 C and it will remain between 33 C to 35 C along with 75 percent humidity. “The winds will be blowing from the northwest at a speed of 5 nautical miles.”

Previously, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz cautioned against urban flooding in some parts of the metropolis adding that intermittent rainfall with thunderstorm will continue in the city.

He said concerned authorities and departments have been cautioned about the likelihood of urban flooding in the city.

The city is witnessing a spell of moderate rainfall for the past few days which has resulted in unfortunate incidents of electrocution, and road blockages.

On Wednesday, at least three people lost their lives after being electrocuted in Karachi during various rain-related incidents. A man named Imran was pronounced dead due to electric shock in Karachi’s Azam Basti area.

Abdullah also lost his life after electrocution in his home in Qasba Mianwali Colony. Four years old Bilquis was the third casualty reported in the metropolis. The minor girl was electrocuted to death in Landhi’s Daud Chalii.