NA panel summons Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly standing committee of privi­lege yesterday summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid be­fore the committee in next meeting. The parliamentary committee, chaired by MNA Rana Qasim Noon, sum­moned PTI chief Imran Khan and AML Chairman Sheikh Rashid for allegedly passing order to raid on JUI-F MNA Salahudin Ayobi a couple of months before. Inspector General of Police Islamabad and SSP Islamabad has also been asked to be present in the committee with record