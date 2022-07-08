Staff Reporter

NA panel summons Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD    –   The National Assembly standing committee of privi­lege yesterday summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid be­fore the committee in next meeting. The parliamentary committee, chaired by MNA Rana Qasim Noon, sum­moned PTI chief Imran Khan and AML Chairman Sheikh Rashid for allegedly passing order to raid on JUI-F MNA Salahudin Ayobi a couple of months before. Inspector General of Police Islamabad and SSP Islamabad has also been asked to be present in the committee with record

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Four booked for torturing PTI activist in Lahore’s PP-167

Islamabad

National Solar Policy to be announced on 1st August: PM

Islamabad

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 693 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

1 of 10,812

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More