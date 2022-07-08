NA panel summons Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly standing committee of privilege yesterday summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid before the committee in next meeting. The parliamentary committee, chaired by MNA Rana Qasim Noon, summoned PTI chief Imran Khan and AML Chairman Sheikh Rashid for allegedly passing order to raid on JUI-F MNA Salahudin Ayobi a couple of months before. Inspector General of Police Islamabad and SSP Islamabad has also been asked to be present in the committee with record