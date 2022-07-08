Negligence of any institution in drainage will not be tolerated: Commissioner

KARACHI – Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that in the recent rains and monsoon season, negligence of any institution in drainage and choking points in Karachi city will not be tolerated. He said this while inspecting the ongoing works on water and choking points.

On the occasion of his visit to the city, the concerned Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner Karachi regarding the ongoing works on sanitation, drainage and choking points in their respective districts. He visited Chowrangi, Landi Kotal Chowrangi, Gujjar Nala, Water Pump, Shahra-e-Pakistan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas of the city. Commissioner Karachi said that Water and Sewerage Board, Sindh Solid Waste Management, District Administration, DMCs and all concerned agencies are working together.

for sanitation and drainage.

of the city.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that no complaint of water accumulation was received in any area or road in the city.

Commissioner Karachi has canceled the holidays of all employees on the occasion of recent rains and monsoon season and Eid-ul-Adha. Commissioner Karachi directed the Deputy Commissioners to take immediate steps to remove the billboards in the city

The Commissioner Karachi has appealed to the citizens to stay away from power lines and poles during the rainy season and not to use electrical appliances with wet hands to control the occurrence of electric shocks.