NITL declares annual results

KARACHI PR – National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has declared its annual results for its funds sunder management for the year ended 30thJune 2022. NITL has distributed total dividend of over Rs. 4.77 billion for the year FY22 representing an impressive 73% growth over previous year. Adnan Afridi, MD NITL, said that all of the fixed income and money market funds performed well and have generated competitive returns during the year. However, due to the economic and political uncertainties overall stock market (KSE – 100 index) declined by 12% in FY22, similarly our equity funds performed in line with the market. He said in pursuance of our objective to offer diversification to our unit holders through innovative products, NITL launched NIT Social Impact Fund(NIT-SIF) and NIT Islamic Money Market Fund(NIT- IMMF) in FY22. NIT Social Impact Fund (NIT-SIF) is an open-end Micro Finance Sector specific Income Fund that shall channelize funds for financial returns and sustainable social impact. NIT Islamic Money Market Fund would provide competitive return by primarily investing in low risk and highly liquid Shariah Compliant Money Market & Debt Instruments. He further said NITL is in process of launching NIT Pakistan Technology ETF which will be the first ever IT Sector ETF in Pakistan. He said that during the year 2021-22 NITL has maintained the highest asset manager rating of AM1by accredited rating agencies, PACRA and VISCredit RatingCo.Ltd. This is the top-quality asset management rating for asset management companies.