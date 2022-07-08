Our Staff Reporter

No chances of heavy rainfall in Karachi: Met DG

KARACHI – Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Thursday ruled out chances of heavy rainfall in Karachi amid ongoing monsoon spell in the metropolis. “There are low chances of heavy rainfall in the city during the ongoing monsoon spell,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said, adding that the city will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall till July 9.
“Some Karachi areas may receive heavy falls during the period,” he further added. Parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday night amid a forecast of showers in the metropolis.
Areas including Super Highway, Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nagin Chowrangi, Bufferzone, Shadman Town, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, SITE area, Garden, Guru Mandir and Numaish Chowrangi received light to moderate rainfall. Karachi Press Club, Saddar, M A Jinnah Road, Empress Market, Landhi, Quaidabad, Malir, Airport, Shah Faisal Colony, Sharea Faisal, Clifton and other areas have also received rainfall.
The rain lashed Super Highway, Cattle Market, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad and its adjoining areas.
The Meteorological Department has predicted continuous rains in most districts of Sindh including Hyderabad till Saturday. Director Meteorological Department Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui said that the monsoon in the Arabian Sea was continuously entering Sindh and it will continue to rain in almost all the districts till Saturday.
According to the statement, there will be thunder and rain in Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Thatta, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Dadu, Nowshero Feroze, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Karachi districts. The rains could inundate low-lying areas in Karachi Division, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sukkur, statement added.

| Met predicts continuous rains across Sindh till 9th

