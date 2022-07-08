APP

Pak squad player support personnel member tests positive for COVID-19

 

 

ISLAMABAD (APP): A member of the player support personnel of the Pakistan Test squad has tested positive for COVID-19 in the on-arrival Rapid Antigen test in Sri Lanka. He was put in isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement issued here. Malang Ali, the masseur, would now undergo a five-day isolation. He would be allowed to come out of isolation upon returning a negative RAT test on the fifth day. Pakistan team departed for Colombo on Wednesday to play two ICC World Test Championship fixtures, to be held from July 16-20 in Galle and July 24-28 in Colombo. The national side held practice session at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground on Thursday while will train at P. Sara Oval on July 5 and 9.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

Sports

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon with abdominal tear

Islamabad

Pak tender for LNG cargoes gets no bid: Musaddik

Islamabad

Pak-Turkey fraternal ties unparalleled: PM

Lahore

LHC orders Bushra Bibi’s brother to join ACE inquiry

1 of 3,352

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More