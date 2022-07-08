Pak squad player support personnel member tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD (APP): A member of the player support personnel of the Pakistan Test squad has tested positive for COVID-19 in the on-arrival Rapid Antigen test in Sri Lanka. He was put in isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement issued here. Malang Ali, the masseur, would now undergo a five-day isolation. He would be allowed to come out of isolation upon returning a negative RAT test on the fifth day. Pakistan team departed for Colombo on Wednesday to play two ICC World Test Championship fixtures, to be held from July 16-20 in Galle and July 24-28 in Colombo. The national side held practice session at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground on Thursday while will train at P. Sara Oval on July 5 and 9.