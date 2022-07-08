Pak tender for LNG cargoes gets no bid: Musaddik

ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Pe­troleum Musaddik Ma­lik Thursday said that suppliers are not re­sponding to Pakistan’s tender for spot LNG purchases as once again the country has received no bids for the 1O cargoes.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that the Petro­leum Division has submitted a frame­work for providing relief to the poor gas consumers by not increasing their gas tariff.

About the LNG spot purchases, he minister said that they are constantly tendering but no one is participating in these tenders. The Pakistan LNG Limited had floated tender for the supply of 10 LNG cargoes in July, Au­gust and September, however, no bid­der responded to the tender.

Suppliers are not responding and if one comes by mistake it is bidding at $40/mmbtu. ”Today, we have opened bids for the supply of 10 LNG car­goes, but no one responded to it,” he added. “Who will pick LNG at such a high prices, who will bear the bur­den,” the minister asked. The burden of $40 gas will be borne by the poor, he added.

Musaddik said that since the long-term agreements were not signed by the PTI government, now the much-needed gas was not available in the country, even at an increased price, despite frequent tendering in the international market.

“Now I am holding meetings with delegations from the countries, for providing LNG at term contract, but they are saying why you didn’t come earlier or where were you when the Europeans were signing term con­tracts,” the minister added.

He said that it was unfortunate that the previous government did not procure LNG when it was available at the reduced rate of $4 per Metric Mil­lion British Thermal Unit(MMBtu) two years ago, which now climbed to $40. It means that the LNG Cargo which was available at $12.5 million two years ago is now costing around $138 million.

Commenting on the prevailing gas supply situation, he said on the net­work of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited around 670 MMCFD was available against the average winter demand of 1,170 MMCFD of domes­tic consumers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only.

The Minister said that the Petro­leum Division had devised a broad­er framework under which 50pc of the country’s total consumers, com­prising the poorest segment, would be protected from the gas price hike.

The Petroleum Division has pre­sented a principle, for which the Fed­eral Cabinet’s guidance and approval to be sought, the minister informed.

Instead the rich people will be charged more for the gas usages, he added. The minister further said that the PTI government had made legis­lation under which the Federal Gov­ernment has no authority to alter the gas price determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).