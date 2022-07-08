Pak-Turkey fraternal ties unparalleled: PM

Says bilateral cooperation will be further strengthened especially in trade and investment domains

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude for Tur­key’s steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated Paki­stan’s commitment on Turkey’s core interests.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was talking to Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday at PM of­fice. The prime minister felicitated the ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes to him for a suc­cessful term in Pakistan.

The prime minister stated that Pak­istan-Turkey fraternal ties were un­paralleled in inter-state relations in terms of mutual trust, understanding and mutual support on each other’s na­tional causes.

He expressed hope that during the Ambassador’s tenure, bilateral coop­eration will be further strengthened, especially in trade and investment domains.

Recalling his visit to Tur­key in June 2022, the Prime Minister conveyed that he was looking forward to wel­coming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Coop­eration Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Turkey diplomatic relations and underscored the importance of celebrating this milestone in a befit­ting manner through commemorative events in both countries.