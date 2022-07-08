Pak-Turkey fraternal ties unparalleled: PM
Says bilateral cooperation will be further strengthened especially in trade and investment domains
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude for Turkey’s steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment on Turkey’s core interests.
PM Shehbaz Sharif was talking to Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday at PM office. The prime minister felicitated the ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes to him for a successful term in Pakistan.
The prime minister stated that Pakistan-Turkey fraternal ties were unparalleled in inter-state relations in terms of mutual trust, understanding and mutual support on each other’s national causes.
He expressed hope that during the Ambassador’s tenure, bilateral cooperation will be further strengthened, especially in trade and investment domains.
Recalling his visit to Turkey in June 2022, the Prime Minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Turkey diplomatic relations and underscored the importance of celebrating this milestone in a befitting manner through commemorative events in both countries.