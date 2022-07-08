Pakistan rejects Indian army’s so-called dossier

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Thursday out-rightly rejected the Indi­an Army’s dossier making baseless allegations against Pakistan. In response to media queries re­garding the reported release of a so-called dos­sier by the Indian Army, FO spokesperson Asim If­tikhar termed it false and fabricated.

In a press release, he said the fact is that in the last few days, numerous instances were reported where direct links between the BJP and perpetrators of violence in IIOJK, Udaipur and elsewhere were unearthed. Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan had regularly shared with the world irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forc­es’ gross and widespread violations of human rights abetted by draconian laws in the IIOJK through com­prehensive, evidence-based dossiers. These compila­tions have extensively documented the truth behind India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pa­kistan. He said it is regrettable that India has cho­sen to present fictional accounts to divert attention from its own failures instead of fulfilling its obliga­tions under international law and ensuring that the people of IIOJK are granted their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the rele­vant UNSC resolutions and as per their wishes