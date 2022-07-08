Pakistan rejects Indian army’s so-called dossier
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Thursday out-rightly rejected the Indian Army’s dossier making baseless allegations against Pakistan. In response to media queries regarding the reported release of a so-called dossier by the Indian Army, FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar termed it false and fabricated.
In a press release, he said the fact is that in the last few days, numerous instances were reported where direct links between the BJP and perpetrators of violence in IIOJK, Udaipur and elsewhere were unearthed. Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan had regularly shared with the world irrefutable evidence of Indian occupation forces’ gross and widespread violations of human rights abetted by draconian laws in the IIOJK through comprehensive, evidence-based dossiers. These compilations have extensively documented the truth behind India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan. He said it is regrettable that India has chosen to present fictional accounts to divert attention from its own failures instead of fulfilling its obligations under international law and ensuring that the people of IIOJK are granted their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and as per their wishes