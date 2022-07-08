News Desk

Pakistan reports 693 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,541,645. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,413 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 693 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 21,137 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 693 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.27 percent.

