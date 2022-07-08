Past in Perspective

“Fear is a garden, fertile as Eden before the Fall.”

–Katherine Nouri Hughes

The Ottoman Empire was one of the largest and mightiest empires in the history of the world. Its name was derived from Osman I, the Turkish leader of the Anatolia tribes. It ruled for more than 600 years and its chief leader was Sultan. He was given absolute religious and political authority over his people, who were mostly Muslims. Western Europeans viewed the empire as a threat but many historians have deduced that the Ottoman Empire was a great example of regional stability and security. The empire was so advanced that it made significant achievements in the arts, science, culture and religion. At the height of the empire, it controlled Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Macedonia, Romania, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, parts of Arabia and a significant portion of the Northern African coastal strip.