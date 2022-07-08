News Desk

Patriotic people regarded as traitors in line with Bushra Bibi’s vision: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the patriotic people were regarded as traitors in line with the vision of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

The minister, in a tweet, said attempts were made to link the patriotism of the people with sedition for saving Imran and her wife’s corruption.

She said both Imran Khan and her wife had a consensus on Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister Punjab, who ultimately became a tool of their corruption.

“Accusations, apologies, and explanations are the leftovers of Imran Khan’s politics,” she said, terming the “foreign funding” to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf “undeniable” evidence of his crimes.

