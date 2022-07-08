PDMA cancels Eid holidays of emergency centres

Lahore – Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid on Thursday announced that Eid holidays of the staff of District Emergency Operation Centres across Punjab including the Provincial Control Room have been cancelled.

In a statement issued here, he said that operation centers would open 24 hours. All deputy commissioners should issue the duty roster of the employees at the District Emergency Operation Centres and send it to the PDMA office, he added.

He said the on-duty staff during Eid holidays should ensure timely protection of life and property in case of any untoward situation.

HOLIDAYS OF LG&CD EMPLOYEES ABOLISHED ON EID

The Punjab government has abolished public holidays of employees of the local government department and community development (LG&CD) during Eidul Azha and directed 100 percent staff presence in the field.

According to a LG&CD spokesperson here on Thursday, Local Government Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch issued a notification in this regard.

He directed the staff to collect the remains of sacrificial animals in a prescribed manner and dispose of them at designated places so that people could not face any difficulty. He ordered officers to ensure cleanliness of Eid venues and mosques in their respective areas.