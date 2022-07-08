PM will soon announce relief in petrol prices for masses: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce huge relief for masses in the prices of petroleum (POL) products in the next few months.

Addressing an election rally in PP-140 constituency of Sheikhupura, Maryam Nawaz said after July 17, 100 units of electricity will be provided free to the people of Punjab.

Maryam said that Punjab still stands by the lion, people know that inflation is due to Imran Khan, adding the people s sympathy for the PML-N has not diminished. PML-N vice-president said, “I greet the people here with both hands.”

Maryam said: “As much love as the city has given me in spite of this heat, I could not control myself from going to people. Seeing the spirit here, it seems that the lion is coming back on July 17.”

PML-N vice president said she congratulates Mian Khalid Mahmood, adding that he has won the election from this constituency.

Maryam said: “Imran Khan went to Sheikhupura after holding a small meeting from here. I want to tell you that this city belongs to PML-N.”

PML-N vice president said Imran Khan can t say anything as he hasn t done anything in the last four years. She added: “Imran calls us by names and lies always.”

Maryam said: “We did a lot of work in two and a half months, but Imran Khan did not do a single thing in four years”.

She said: “There is definitely inflation, when I started my campaign, people said we had to do inflation because of Imran Khan.”

Maryam went onto say that the country has witnessed Inflation (including rise in POL products), due to agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was signed during the tenure of PTI.

Maryam said no matter how big the problem is, PML-N including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif will take the country out of the crisis, adding that the hope of the people will never be dashed.

Maryam Nawaz said that Hamza Shahbaz gave a gift of 100 free units to the people of Punjab, adding that instead of giving free electricity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he (Imran Khan) went to court, against the relief which the people are getting.

Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan Punjab s enmity has gone to great lengths and through oppression, he ended the people relief, adding that the people will not forgive him.

PML-N Vice President said that other prices, including oil, are falling sharply in the global market, and the people will be greatly relieved in the next few months.