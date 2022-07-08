PML-N Sheikh Jaffar Khan calls on Balochistan CM

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and former provincial minister Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel called on Balochistan Chief Minister Qudus Bizenjo on Thursday and Chief Secretary Balochistan. Mandokhel apprised the Balochistan CM about rain affected area of Zhob and Qamaruddin Kariz and requested for launching relief operations immediately in the wake of the recent rains in the area. He said the dam had also been broken due to heavy rains and water had entered the residential areas, causing massive destruction in Qamaruddin Kariz. He said the area should be declared disaster-hit and Provincial Disaster Managment Authority (PDMA) should take immediate action to ensure delivery of relief goods in Qamaruddin Kariz. The Balochistan CM and chief secretary issued instructions to all the concerned sectors including PDMA and district administration Zhob to remain high alert and forthwith launch relief action in Qamaruddin Kariz.