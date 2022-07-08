Staff Reporter

PML-N Sheikh Jaffar Khan calls on Balochistan CM

QUETTA – Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) central leader and former provincial minister Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhel called on Balochistan Chief Minister Qudus Bizenjo on Thursday and Chief Secretary Balochistan.  Mandokhel apprised the Balochistan CM about rain affected area of Zhob and Qamaruddin Kariz and requested for launching relief operations immediately in the wake of the recent rains in the area.  He said the dam had also been broken due to heavy rains and water had entered the residential areas, causing massive destruction in Qamaruddin Kariz.  He said the area should be declared disaster-hit and Provincial Disaster Managment Authority (PDMA) should take immediate action to ensure delivery of relief goods in Qamaruddin Kariz. The Balochistan CM and chief secretary issued instructions to all the concerned sectors including PDMA and district administration Zhob to remain high alert and forthwith launch relief action in Qamaruddin Kariz.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

Islamabad

Pak tender for LNG cargoes gets no bid: Musaddik

Islamabad

Pak-Turkey fraternal ties unparalleled: PM

Lahore

LHC orders Bushra Bibi’s brother to join ACE inquiry

Islamabad

PTI has no future: Kundi

1 of 1,472

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More