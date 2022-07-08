News Desk

President House completely running on solar energy: Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi on Friday said that the Presidency has been completely converted to solar energy, a day after the government announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to announce the national solar energy policy on August 01.

The president shared the details in a meeting to save energy today where the participants expressed their satisfaction over measures to conserve electricity, water and gas resources under the ‘Green Presidency’ project.

“The Presidency saved Rs108 million in terms of energy conservation during the last two years,” Arif Alvi said and termed the project as one of the best for the entire country.

He said that the Presidency is being run through a solar-powered 1MW project and has also contributed 112,000 additional units to the national grid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government will announce the national solar energy policy on August 01 with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that it would drastically cut fuel imports, bring down the cost of electricity and provide clean energy.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the energy task force where it was decided that the national solar energy policy will be announced on August 01 and would be implemented after approval from the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The Prime Minister House and Prime Minister Office (PM0) will be shifted to solar energy in a month.

Taking to Twitter to share details of the initiative from his personal handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was briefed about the key solar energy initiatives earlier today.

He said that the coalition government will soon introduce the country’s first comprehensive solar policy after the approval of the CCI. “Solar energy will drastically cut fuel imports, bring down cost of electricity & provide clean energy.”

