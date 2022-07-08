News Desk

President terms Shinzo Abe’s death ‘a great loss’

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday expressed profound grief over the death of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

“I would like to express my deep condolences to the family of ex-PM and to people of Japan on the sad demise of the very respected Mr. Shinzo Abe,” the president said in a tweet.

Dr. Alvi recalled with fondness his meeting with Shinzo Abe during his visit to Japan.

“I recall with great fondness, my meetings with him, [he was ]always smiling,” he said.

The president also mentioned the sincere friendship of Shinzo Abe with the people of Pakistan.

He termed the death of Shinzo Abe a “great loss.”

