PSB denotifies PHF office-bearers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday denotified all the office-bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the expiry of their tenure. According to a PSB press release, the election of the PHF was held on May 15, 2018 in which the office-bearers were elected for a term of four years. Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was elected as PHF President, Olympian Shahbaz Ahmad Sr Secretary General and M Ikhlaq Treasurer. Asif Bajwa was nominated as Secretary General for the second term in 2019 for the intervening period after the resignation of Shahbaz Ahmad which has been expired on May 14, 2022 along with other office-bearers. “The tenure of the office-bearers has expired on May 14, 2022 and no election notice/schedule has been issued by the PHF despite a lapse of more than two months which is in violation of National Sports Policy 2005. “Foregoing in view, the PSB hereby de-notifies all the office-bearers on the expiry of their tenure with immediate effect,” the press release added.