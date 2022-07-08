Our Staff Reporter

PTI has no future: Kundi

ISLAMABAD   –   Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the Pak­istan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan had no future. Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, PPP Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan could no lon­ger mislead the people through fake claims. “They treated the country like an enemy. If he had not been removed, the country would have defaulted,” Kundi said. He said there was evidence of Imran Khan’s corruption in the Election Commission. “Charity averts trouble and calamity but Imran Khan is such a calamity that even the money of charity is looted,” he contended. The PPP Information Secretary said Imran Khan becomes upset when he hears the names of Bushra and Gogi but soon the law will take its course. Kundi alleged Imran Khan was brought to power through a back door and imposed on the country and the nation.

