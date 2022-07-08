Punjab govt to operate 15 buses from Bhara Kahu to Murree during Eidul Adha

The Punjab government on Friday made a ground-breaking decision to operate 15 buses from Bhara Kahu to Murree on the occasion of Eidul Adha.

According to details, 15 buses will travel from Bhara Kahu to Murree on Eid.

The Punjab government would operate 15 buses from Bhara Kahu to Murree, according to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq.

Eid-ul-Azha, the bus service will be in operation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha for three days.

The Bus Service Bhara Kahu will start its journey from Green Line Bus Stand.

Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi said that each passenger shall be charged Rs. 100, adding that the priority will be given to providing travel accommodations for families.

He went on to say the bus service will ease Murree s traffic, adding that the families using the bus service will receive free shuttle service in Murree.