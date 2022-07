Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon with abdominal tear

Spanish star Rafael Nadal has pulled out of his Wimbledon semifinal due to an abdominal injury.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion with two Wimbledon titles, was set to take on Australian Nick Kyrgios in Friday’s semifinal.

He was forced to withdraw because of an abdominal tear, according to a Wimbledon statement.

Kyrgios, 27, will now face Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s final.