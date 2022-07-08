Rupee recovers

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 207.90 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 207.99. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 206 and Rs 209.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro decreased by Rs 1.30 and closed at Rs 212.06 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 213.36.