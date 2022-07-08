Scandal-hit UK PM steps down
LONDON – Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday as leader of Britain’s Conservative party, paving the way for the selection of a new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his scandal-hit government.
“It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party, and therefore a new prime minister,” Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street.
Johnson, 58, announced that he would step down after a slew of resignations from his top team in protest at his leadership but would stay on as prime minister until a replacement is found.
The timetable for a Tory leadership race will be announced next week, he said, after three tumultuous years in office defined by Brexit, the Covid pandemic and non-stop controversy over his reputation for mendacity.
Also, the cabinet has asserted itself and Boris Johnson will serve as a “caretaker” prime minister, a newly appointed member of the cabinet has said. Robert Buckland told BBC Newsnight that the prime minister will lead a cabinet that ensures the day to day operation of the government is carried out “efficiently and smoothly”.
Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of the Conservative party. But he plans to follow convention by remaining as PM until the Conservative party has elected a new leader. Some Conservative MPs have called on him to stand down as prime minister immediately. They believe the collapse in cabinet support this week made his position untenable. The leadership election will take place over the summer and the victor will replace Johnson by the party’s annual conference in early October, the BBC and others reported