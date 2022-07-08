Stock market gains 184 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 184.22 points, a positive change of 0.45 percent, closing at 41,344.01 points against 41,159.79 points on the last working day. A total of 99,088,707 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 98,247,131 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.041 billion against Rs 2.690 billion on last trading day. As many as 310 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 162 of them recorded gain and 126 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 7,320,260 shares and price per share of Rs 25.02, Oil and Gas Dev with volume of 5,795,311 and price per share of Rs 80.46 and Sui North Gas with volume of 5,323,483 and price per share of Rs37.37. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 190 per share, closing at Rs5,850 whereas the runner up was Allawasaya Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 131.33 to Rs 1,891.33. Gatron Ind. witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 29.19 per share closing at Rs 400 followed by Otsuka Pak, the share price of which declined by Rs 17.05 to close at Rs213.01.