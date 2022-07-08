Two passengers sitting on roof die when train hits electric wires

In a tragic incident, two passengers who were travelling on the roof of a train died while three others got injured when the rail hit electricity wires near Chiniot on Friday.

Reportedly, most of the train passengers were going to their home towns to celebrate Eid with their families. But the Eid festivities for some have been marred as the Mari Express which was going to Sargodha via Chiniot met an accident.

The train was full to its capacity and many passengers after finding no seat, climbed up to the roof of the train. Unfortunately, when the train reached Chiniot, it hit the electricity wires sending electric shocks among the roof boarders. Two of the roof boarders died on the spot, while three others got hurt.

Those who died and got injured in the incident belonged to Mianwali.

According to the Rescue officials, the deceased were identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Naveed, s/o Muhammad Haneef and 35-year-old Waqar, s/o Muhammd Hassan.

The injured included Rajab Shah (18), s/o Imtiaz Hussain; Amir Hamza (22), s/o Zaman Khan and Ali (32) s/o Arshad Saknan.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies and injured to the hospital.

Police have also started investigation.