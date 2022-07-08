Our Staff Reporter

Two prisoners die in jail

HYDERABAD – Two prisoners of Hyderabad Central Jail died during treatment at Civil Hospital on Thursday. According to details, Muhammad Bux Jamali, a resident of Johi, was serving a death sentence in Central Jail Prison after his conviction in a murder case.
He was moved to civil hospital as his condition worsened. After completing legal formalities, the dead body will be handed over to the relatives. Read More: Prisoner caught during an attempt to flee from Karachi central jail
Another prisoner of Central Jail, identified as Muhammad Ali Soomro, died after his health deteriorated. The doctors pronounced him dead when he arrived at the hospital.

More Stories
Lahore

All sources to be used to control dengue, corona, says Rafique

Karachi

SBP raises interest rate to 15pc as inflation bites

Islamabad

Govt working on major plan for transition to solar power: PM

Islamabad

ECP suspends Punjab CM’s ‘free power’ till by-polls

Islamabad

Harassment charges: NAB ex-chief skips PAC meeting

Islamabad

All parties to be consulted on law, order, says Sana

Islamabad

Pak tender for LNG cargoes gets no bid: Musaddik

Islamabad

Pak-Turkey fraternal ties unparalleled: PM

Lahore

LHC orders Bushra Bibi’s brother to join ACE inquiry

Islamabad

PTI has no future: Kundi

1 of 1,472

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More