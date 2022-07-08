Two prisoners die in jail

HYDERABAD – Two prisoners of Hyderabad Central Jail died during treatment at Civil Hospital on Thursday. According to details, Muhammad Bux Jamali, a resident of Johi, was serving a death sentence in Central Jail Prison after his conviction in a murder case.

He was moved to civil hospital as his condition worsened. After completing legal formalities, the dead body will be handed over to the relatives.

Another prisoner of Central Jail, identified as Muhammad Ali Soomro, died after his health deteriorated.

Another prisoner of Central Jail, identified as Muhammad Ali Soomro, died after his health deteriorated. The doctors pronounced him dead when he arrived at the hospital.